Vikings working out AAF linebacker Greer Martini

Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings will host former Salt Lake Stallions linebacker Greer Martini for a workout on Wednesday, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Martini tied for fifth in the AAF this season with 55 tackles for the Stallions. He also had a sack and an interception.

Martini spent part of last season on the practice squad of the Green Bay Packers after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Notre Dame. He played in four preseason games for Green Bay, recording 13 tackles and a pass defended.

The Vikings have been proactive in adding to their roster through players cast off by the collapse of the AAF. They’ve already added cornerback Duke Thomas, safety Derron Smith and defensive end Karter Schult to the roster over the last week.