Washington keeps QB visits going with Clayton Thorson

Getty Images

If you can’t tell anything about a team’s interest in a particular player by a pre-draft visit, you can tell something about the position he plays.

So with Washington bringing in all the quarterbacks, it’s clear they want as much information as possible about the members of this class.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the team is bringing Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson in for a visit today.

Duke’s Daniel Jones is also there today, and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins is also coming in this week. They’ve already had Missouri’s Drew Lock and Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham in as well.

They won’t be in position for Kyler Murray (barring a trade), but they owe it to themselves to check in with the rest of them, and consider non-rookie options such as Josh Rosen.