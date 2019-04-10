Washington “not actively chasing” Josh Rosen

Getty Images

We’ve officially entered the poker season for NFL personnel departments, when there’s usually more bluffing than calling.

And with teams seeking to determine whether they’ll be able to find another quarterback in the draft, Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen remains the wild card.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Washington is “not actively chasing” Rosen at the moment, which likely means unlikely to pay what the Cardinals are asking for him (if of course they’re asking for anything at all).

Washington has basically brought in most of the valid rookie quarterback options for visits (other than Kyler Murray), so the clear preference at the moment is to find someone in the draft.

Of course, that can all change as the draft progresses, and teams jockey for position for one of the four (or five) quarterbacks who could go in the first round.