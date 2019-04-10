Which teams failed to meet expectations most spectacularly?

Getty Images

With the Lake Show unexpectedly becoming a sh-t show for 2018-19, capped by Magic Johnson resigning from his job with the team by telling reporters before telling his boss, Wednesday’s PFT Live became obvious: Which NFL teams failed to meet expectations in the most memorable way?

Plenty of good examples of unexpectedly bad seasons are out there, and Simms and I harnessed three each.

Check out the video, and chime in with any thoughts you may have in the comments.

