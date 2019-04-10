Will Grier visiting Patriots, Giants this week

Getty Images

The Panthers have some company on Will Grier’s dance card.

After reporting that Grier has spent time with the Panthers over the course of his pre-draft travels, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media added that he’s in New England to meet with the Patriots on Wednesday. Former Duke quarterback Daniel Jones is also in town to meet with the Super Bowl LIII champs.

Rapoport reports that Grier will move on to meet with the Giants on Thursday and that he has two other meetings lined up. He’s also met with Washington this month.

Grier threw 71 touchdowns and 20 interceptions while starting for West Virginia the last two years. He came into the offseason with the expectation that he’d get picked in the middle rounds, but a good Pro Day workout led to reports that he’s climbing draft boards.