ArDarius Stewart arrested in Alabama for carrying gun without a permit

Getty Images

Wide receiver ArDarius Stewart is a free agent at the moment and an arrest in Alabama on Thursday morning probably won’t help his chances of landing another NFL job.

AL.com reports that Stewart was taken to jail on Thursday for carrying a pistol without a permit. Stewart is being held on a $500 bond.

Stewart was a third-round pick by the Jets in 2017, but was waived last September after serving a two-game suspension for a performance-enhancing substance policy violation. He briefly returned to their practice squad and spent time on practice squads in Oakland and Washington before the NFC East team cut him loose in January.

Stewart caught six passes for 82 yards and ran seven times for 27 yards during his rookie season.