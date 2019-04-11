Browns work out Scottish punter Jamie Gillan

Getty Images

While we tend to focus our attention on the visits top prospects make with teams before the draft, it’s important to remember teams get 30 of them, which allows a deeper dive into later-round picks.

And the Browns used one of theirs on an interesting possibility.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Browns have worked out Arkansas Pine-Bluff punter Jamie Gillan, and brought him in for a visit and dinner yesterday.

He’s nicknamed “The Scottish Hammer” because he’s A) from Scotland and B) punts the ball very far, including an 80-yarder last season. He also kicked in college.

He also has the advantage of attending high school in Leonardtown, Md., which happens to be the hometown of Browns General Manager John Dorsey.

Gillan played rugby growing up, but took up football when his father was transferred to the United States.

The Browns have a perfectly good punter in Britton Colquitt, but he doesn’t have a cool nickname like “The Scottish Hammer.”