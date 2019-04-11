BYU LB Sione Takitaki visiting Dolphins, Titans

Getty Images

BYU linebacker Sione Takitaki is finishing a visit with the Dolphins and then headed to the Titans, Tom Pelissero reports. The Titans worked him out last week.

Takitaki has had seven workouts and several other visits.

Takitaki played 41 games at BYU and made 241 tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in his four-year career.

Last season as a senior, the team captain led the Cougars in tackles with 119 and also contributed 10 tackles for loss and four sacks.