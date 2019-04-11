Chargers, Saints will hold joint practices again

Getty Images

Saints coach Sean Payton loves joint practices, and the team again will work against the Chargers during the preseason.

New Orleans practiced against the Chargers the past two preseasons and will again, Payton said Thursday.

“Our plan would be to have joint practices with the Chargers,” Payton said on WWL Radio. “We haven’t set specific dates, but that’s what we’re planning to do.”

The Saints play the Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., the third consecutive preseason the teams have met in Southern California. CBS will televise the game nationally on Sunday, Aug. 18 at 4 p.m. ET.

New Orleans also has practiced with the Texans, and it has shared practice time with the Patriots in the recent past as well.