Christian McCaffrey: No need to cut down my workload

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said earlier this year that the team would like to find a running back who will allow them to lessen Christian McCaffrey‘s workload in 2019.

McCaffrey played 91.3 percent of the team’s snaps last season and Rivera said the number of reps is “something we do have to be concerned with” in the future. It’s not a concern that McCaffrey shares with his head coach.

“I played in every game last year, felt great,” McCaffrey said, via ESPN.com. “I can do it again. I feel I can do it over the next many years. … I would definitely like the ball as much as possible. … That’s why I train.”

The current running backs behind McCaffrey in Carolina are Cameron Artis-Payne, Elijah Hood and Reggie Bonafon, so the team might not have the player they need to cut back on McCaffrey’s playing time. That may lead to them using one of their seven draft picks on another option in the backfield.