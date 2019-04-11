Coaching not in the cards for Kam Chancellor right now

Getty Images

Kam Chancellor’s career is over due to a neck injury and Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said recently that Chancellor’s time on the team’s roster will come to an end before the start of the regular season in a move related to the team’s salary cap, so Wednesday’s appearance with former teammate Cliff Avril on KJR wasn’t a bad time to discuss what’s next.

Specifically, it wasn’t a bad time to discuss whether Chancellor sees himself becoming a coach who will use his experience as a safety in the NFL to develop other players. Chancellor said he is working on other business ventures at the moment and doesn’t think that coaching will be part of his future.

“So I never close any doors,” Chancellor said, via the Seattle Times. “I always keep everything open because you never now where life is going to take you. But right now I don’t see it.”

Chancellor said that he hasn’t found it hard to fill his days since football came to an end and that “the only difference is I’m not in that much pain anymore.”