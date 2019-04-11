Colts bring Josh Jacobs in for a visit

Getty Images

Even though the Colts had a huge pile of salary cap space, they didn’t go out and spend it on a free agent running back (even though one was openly lobbying them).

Part of that is because they like Marlon Mack. But part of it could also be they prefer to keep players at a short shelf-life position on cheap rookie deals.

According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Colts brought Alabama running back Josh Jacobs in for a visit.

Jacobs is the top back in this year’s class, and unlike some Alabama runners, he hasn’t had all the tread worn off his tires in college (just 251 attempts in three seasons, at a 5.9 yards per attempt average).

Putting him in the backfield with Mack would make for a solid pairing for an ascending team, and it would make financial sense as well — like many of the Colts’ other moves this offseason.

The Colts did have Jay Ajayi come in for a visit, but he’s coming off a torn ACL and figures to be inexpensive.