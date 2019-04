Getty Images

The 49ers have signed offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill, Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports reports.

Brunkskill, 25, spent time with the Falcons the past two years.

He signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State in 2017. Atlanta cut him out of the preseason but re-signed him to the practice squad.

Brunkskill spent last season on the Falcons’ practice squad, too.