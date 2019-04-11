Davante Adams “definitely looking forward” to seeing time as a slot receiver

Getty Images

It will be some time before the Packers unveil head coach Matt LaFleur’s offense in a game, but the start of the offseason program means some hints about how the offense will look are starting to come to light.

Wide receiver Davante Adams shared one when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday. Randall Cobb is in Dallas and the team doesn’t have an obvious slot receiver, which has led to plans for Adams to move inside at times during the 2019 season.

Adams said that he sees potential positives to that arrangement.

“I think that’s something that Matt is definitely looking forward to having me do, and I’m definitely looking forward to doing the same thing,” Adams said, via PackersNews.com. “I think the versatility is putting these defenses in a bind as far as coverages they can play and guys they can match with. [They] may not want to travel so-and-so with me inside. If that will take their No. 1 off me, and I can get some mismatches maybe on the backer or the safety or anybody else, I think that is beneficial.”

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers noted Adams has the ability to play a variety of roles and it seems that Green Bay has designs on taking advantage of that ability any way they can.