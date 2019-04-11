David Johnson likes idea of running out of shotgun more often

Getty Images

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s offenses at Texas Tech made heavy use of shotgun formations and he said at the league meetings that he hasn’t “found a reason not to be” reliant on those looks during his coaching career.

That suggests there will be a lot of shotgun in use in Arizona this season and that’s a big change from last year. Only six teams used the shotgun less often than Arizona and the shift in philosophy is far from a problem for running back David Johnson.

“I actually love that,” Johnson said, via the team’s website. “I did that in college. That’s all we did in college is the gun, a read-option-type thing. I think it really opens up more space for me and makes me able to read the defense a little bit more.”

After Johnson averaged 3.6 yards per carry last season, anything the team can do to create more space for him to operate should be a plus for the Arizona offense.