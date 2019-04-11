Dolphins doing “extensive” research on Rashan Gary

Getty Images

The Dolphins have the 13th overall choice, and many expect them to use it to address their need for a franchise quarterback with Ryan Fitzpatrick serving as a bridge.

But the Dolphins also need help along the defensive line and have done “extensive investigating” of Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has a familiarity with Gary as Ross spends a lot of time in Ann Arbor, supporting the Wolverines.

Gary made 3.5 sacks in 12 games last season, and in three seasons at Michigan, he made 119 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. He ran a 4.58 in the 40, so his production hasn’t always matched his physical ability.

But Gary can play the five-technique, three-technique or stand up on the edge.

“I played base end, but you’re able to throw me inside to D-tack. I could work over a guard,” Gary said, via Salguero. “I could stand up, rush off the edge. I could really do anything anybody wants me to.”