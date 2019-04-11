Former NFL running back Cierre Wood arrested on first-degree child abuse charges

Getty Images

Former NFL running back Cierre Wood and his girlfriend, Amy Taylor, were arrested and charged with first-degree child abuse charges after the death of a 5-year old girl, according to multiple reports.

Via Christopher Redfearn of FOX 5 Vegas, Wood and Taylor were arrested at the Summerlin Hospital Medical Center Tuesday night after the death of the child, who is Taylor’s daughter. Per Melissa Hudson of ABC 57, Wood is due in court for a hearing on Thursday morning.

Wood in five career regular season games with the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills from 2013-15. He also spent time with the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career before playing parts of two seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Montreal Alouettes and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Wood had five career carries for 12 yards.