Giants sign former AAF CB Henre’ Toliver

The number of former Alliance of American Football players moving to the NFL now includes cornerback Henre’ Toliver.

The Giants announced Toliver’s signing on Thursday. Toliver is the first ex-AAF player to join the Giants since the league suspended operations last week.

Toliver played for the Salt Lake Stallions during the truncated eight-game season. He made 19 tackles as part of their defense.

Toliver played four years at the University of Arkansas. He intercepted seven passes and scored two defensive touchdowns for the Razorbacks. He signed with the Colts after going undrafted in 2017, but has never seen regular season action in the NFL.