Incoming players shouldn’t feel compelled to delete political tweets

One of the strangest stories of the week comes from one of the best prospects in the draft.

Defensive end Nick Bosa told ESPN that he has deleted tweets supporting President Donald Trump due to concerns that Bosa may end up in San Francisco.

But the scrubbing of the tweets doesn’t change his views, which he first articulated in 2016 in an interview with VIP TV.

“He brings a charisma to the table of no other candidate I’ve seen in my lifetime,” Bosa said at the time, via SportsByBrooks.com. “I think we need change.”

He’s entitled to feel that way, and he’s entitled to state his views, regardless of what those views are.

It’s one thing for incoming rookies to find and delete stupid or offensive social-media posts from younger and dumber days of their lives. Extending that to tweets regarding legitimately and genuinely held political views makes far less sense.

Given Bosa’s sensitivity to his political views in light of the manner in which they may be received in San Francisco, there’s another question that needs to be answered: Would he prefer not to be drafted by the 49ers?

Rarely if ever does a player try to convince a team not to draft him, and few if any non-quarterbacks have ever even tried. But Nick’s brother, Joey, told PFT Live in the days before the 2016 draft that has considered the question of whether incoming NFL players should be allowed to pick their teams, not the other way around.

Maybe Nick is thinking the same thing, and maybe his deletion of pro-Trump tweets and his explanation for doing so represent the first step toward making it known to the 49ers at some point over the next two weeks that he’d prefer not to play in San Francisco.