Jaguars claim Parker Ehinger

Getty Images

The Jaguars claimed offensive lineman Parker Ehinger off waivers from the Cowboys, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

He adds depth to the Jaguars’ offensive line.

The Cowboys traded for Ehinger before the start of last season, giving up cornerback Charvarius Ward to the Chiefs to get him. Ehinger, though, didn’t play in a game for the Cowboys.

He injured his knee in one of his first practices with the Cowboys, with Dallas placing him on injured reserve two days before the season opener.

The Chiefs made Ehinger a fourth-round pick in 2016, and he started five games in two seasons in Kansas City.