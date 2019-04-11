Jaguars meeting with Quinnen Williams

Getty Images

Former Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is adding another team drafting early in the first round to his list of pre-draft meetings on Thursday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Williams is visiting the Jaguars. Jacksonville holds the No. 7 pick in the first round.

Williams has already spent time with the Cardinals, 49ers, Raiders and Buccaneers. He also has visits lined up with the Jets and Giants next week, so all of the teams picking in the top seven are accounted for when it comes to speaking with Williams.

Given that interest, it’s hard to imagine Williams will be on the board if the Jaguars stay at No. 7 once the first round is underway in Nashville in two weeks.