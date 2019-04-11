Jalen Hurd visits Patriots who are on hunt for receivers

Getty Images

West Virginia quarterback Will Grier and Duke quarterback Daniel Jones were the biggest names to visit New England this week. But the Patriots also are spending time on receivers.

Baylor receiver Jalen Hurd also visited with the team this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Hurd, who worked mostly out of the slot, caught 69 passes for 946 yards with four touchdowns last season.

He began his college career as a running back at Tennessee, rushing for 2,844 yards and 23 touchdowns on 637 carries. He also caught 136 passes for 1,438 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Hurd wanted to switch positions after a head injury, prompting the transfer to Baylor.

Hurd ran a 4.66 in the 40 with a 35.5-inch vertical leap, 10-foot, 4-inch broad jump and 4.18-second short shuttle at his Pro Day.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick values versatility, of course. He used Cordarrelle Patterson as a receiver, running back and returner last season, but Patterson signed with Chicago in the offseason.