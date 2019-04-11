Jeffery Simmons visiting Dolphins, Cardinals

Getty Images

Former Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was in Indianapolis this week, but it wasn’t for a visit with the Colts.

Simmons went for a medical re-check along with other draft prospects dealing with injury issues. Simmons tore his ACL during a February workout and had surgery a short time later.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the review of his knee was positive and Simmons will take that information with him on visits with a pair of teams. Simmons is set to meet with the Dolphins and Cardinals in the near future.

Simmons was considered a likely first-round pick before his injury. If he has good meetings with teams along with an absence of any bad news about his knee over the next couple of weeks, Simmons may still come off the board on the first night of the draft.