Jets sign Ty Montgomery

Getty Images

The Jets signed Le'Veon Bell early in free agency and now they’ve signed another running back to back him up during the 2019 season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jets have signed former Packer and Raven Ty Montgomery to a one-year deal. Montgomery visited with the team on Thursday and was set to visit the Dolphins on Friday, but Miami will have to look elsewhere for backfield help.

Montgomery opened last season with the Packers, but was traded to Baltimore in late October after fumbling on a kickoff return he took out of the end zone in the fourth quarter of a loss to the Rams. Montgomery had been told to take a knee by the coaching staff.

Montgomery was a Packers third-round pick in 2015 as a wide receiver, but moved to running back the next season. He has 192 carries for 932 yards and seven touchdowns and 107 catches for 892 yards and three touchdowns over the course of his career.

He joins Elijah McGuire and Trenton Cannon as backups to Bell.