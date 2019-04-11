Kyler Murray visits the Giants

Getty Images

The Giants are taking a look at a potential heir apparent to Eli Manning.

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, is visiting the Giants today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Murray has already visited the Cardinals, who are widely expected to draft him with the first overall pick. So there’s a good chance that the Giants, picking sixth, won’t get the opportunity to select Murray.

But the draft is still two weeks away, and is unpredictable enough that no one should assume they know that Murray is going to end up in Arizona. It’s possible that he could fall all the way to the Giants at No. 6, or that the Giants could trade up and take him.

The Giants have indicated that they’re committed to Manning this year, and maybe even next year. But realistically, they’re going to have to find his replacement soon. Murray could be the man.