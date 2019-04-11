AP

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray will visit Washington next week, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.

Murray visited the Giants today and already has visited the Cardinals, who could make him the No. 1 overall pick.

Washington does not have a long-term solution at quarterback with Alex Smith‘s future in doubt and Case Keenum and Colt McCoy signed only through 2019.

The team has had several top quarterbacks visit, including Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, Missouri’s Drew Lock, Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham, West Virginia’s Will Grier and Duke’s Daniel Jones. So it’s pretty clear Washington likely uses a pick on a quarterback. The only questions are when and who?