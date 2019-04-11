La’el Collins recovering from shoulder surgery

Getty Images

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence isn’t the only member of the Cowboys recovering from shoulder surgery.

Right tackle La'el Collins had surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff after the end of the 2018 season.

Collins said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, that he expects to be ready to go in time for training camp. He should be limited over the course of the team’s offseason program, which gets underway next week.

Collins is heading into the final year of his contract. He’s started every game for Dallas since moving from left guard to right tackle ahead of the 2017 season.

In addition to Collins and Lawrence, the Cowboys will also be keeping an eye on cornerback Byron Jones‘ recovery from hip surgery over the coming months.