Leonard Fournette arrested for driving on suspended license

Posted by Josh Alper on April 11, 2019, 3:18 PM EDT
Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette‘s failure to pay a speeding ticket he got last year led to his arrest in Jacksonville on Thursday.

According to a booking report from the Jackonville Sheriff’s Office, Fournette was arrested for knowingly driving on a suspended license along with the speeding violation. Per multiple reports, his license was suspended after he failed to pay a speeding ticket he received last November.

Fournette was released on a $1,500 bond and the team issued a statement about the arrest.

“The Jacksonville Jaguars are aware of the situation involving running back Leonard Fournette and are continuing to gather more information. No further comment will be provided at this time.”

Fournette missed eight games in 2018 due to injury and a suspension for leaving the bench to join in a fight during a game against the Bills. That suspension led the team to void the remaining guarantees in his contract, although Fournette is challenging that decision. Thursday’s arrest could open the door to another round of discipline from the league under the Personal Conduct Policy.

  7. What is it with the NFL players of today when there is way more of these types of unexcused actions

  8. He signed a contract in 2017 for $27M including a $17M+ signing bonus and he ignored paying for a speeding ticket. Funny how he doesn’t have money to pay the ticket but he has money to post $1500 for bail. But hey, he’s an NFL player so he probably figures he can get by with anything. Remember what Jerry Glanville said though, the NFL stands for Not For Long when you do stuff like that…..and you’re only available half the time and even then don’t produce. Clearly the Jags made a mistake by picking this guy. He’s going to miss even more games after this and they’ll go after his guarantees again. That’ll make it easier to cut him next year when it won’t be so detrimental to their salary cap.

  10. youngnoize says:
    April 11, 2019 at 3:40 pm
    People are posting like this isn’t something that happens to normal people everyday. Stop criminalizing him. It happens all the time.
    Umm, the article reads “knowingly driving on a suspended license”. So, I’m not “criminalizing” him, he is “criminalizing” himself.

  11. youngnoize says:
    April 11, 2019 at 3:40 pm
    People are posting like this isn’t something that happens to normal people everyday. Stop criminalizing him. It happens all the time.

    ….um no it doesnt…..unless you continue to break the law

  12. While driving in a suspended license in the grand scheme of things is not the worse offense in the world…WTF man?
    The whole series of events that lead to this is head slapping.

    You get a ticket. Why in the world wouldn’t you pay it? You have millions. Pay it that week if you don’t want to contest it.

    So now your license is suspended. Whether or not you knew your license was suspended I don’t know as I’m not going to just go off the sheriff’s office accusation but you should have known.

    All this could have been avoided by just paying a ticket that couldn’t have been more than $500. Being stupid is expensive. I know from years of experience during my 20s so I can sympathize but man.

