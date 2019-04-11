Leonard Fournette arrested for driving on suspended license

Getty Images

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette‘s failure to pay a speeding ticket he got last year led to his arrest in Jacksonville on Thursday.

According to a booking report from the Jackonville Sheriff’s Office, Fournette was arrested for knowingly driving on a suspended license along with the speeding violation. Per multiple reports, his license was suspended after he failed to pay a speeding ticket he received last November.

Fournette was released on a $1,500 bond and the team issued a statement about the arrest.

“The Jacksonville Jaguars are aware of the situation involving running back Leonard Fournette and are continuing to gather more information. No further comment will be provided at this time.”

Fournette missed eight games in 2018 due to injury and a suspension for leaving the bench to join in a fight during a game against the Bills. That suspension led the team to void the remaining guarantees in his contract, although Fournette is challenging that decision. Thursday’s arrest could open the door to another round of discipline from the league under the Personal Conduct Policy.