Matt Millen to broadcast Penn State spring game

Getty Images

Longtime NFL linebacker and former Lions executive is recovering from a heart transplant, and the recovery is going well enough for him to get back to work.

Via Gary Peterson of the Bay Area News Group, Millen will broadcast the Penn State spring football game for the Big Ten Network this weekend.

Millen received his heart transplant on Christmas Eve last year, after an 84-day wait in the hospital.

Our best wishes go out to Millen on his continued recovery, and his ability to get back to doing what he loves.