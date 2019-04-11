Mayock: Sometimes you use the trade chart, sometimes you use your gut

Getty Images

Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock is ready for his first draft as a decision-maker, and not a commentator, and he knows what he’s looking for in a trade.

Mayock said he agrees with Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who said that all teams use the same chart to determine what constitutes a fair trade of draft picks.

“I’ve had trade charts forever,” Mayock said. “That was my job, and teams would share their trade charts with me. I think I saw Coach Belichick quoted the other day about them, they’re all within points of being the same thing. If you’re on the clock and you’ve got two minutes left and somebody’s calling about a trade, unless it’s for an existing NFL player, you’ve got to have a way to see what a benchmark is quickly. And I think all teams are using these trade charts that are very, very similar.”

Mayock added, however, that “you’ve got to use your gut a little bit” because there may be times when he’ll like a player enough that he’ll trade more than the chart says he should to get that player. Those are the times when other teams will be glad to make the trade with Mayock, for the better draft picks according to the chart.