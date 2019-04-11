Nate Davis makes the pre-draft rounds

Getty Images

UNC Charlotte offensive lineman Nate Davis is generating plenty of attention in the days preceding the 2019 draft.

Per a league source, Davis will rack up a total of 10 pre-draft visits. He either has visited or will visit the Rams, Vikings, Panthers, Titans, Bills, Bears, Washington, Falcons, Jaguars, and Patriots.

The six-three, 311-pound Davis, whose floor could be as high as the middle of the second round, has said that he’ll play interior offensive line (center or guard) at the next level.