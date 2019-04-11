Nick Bosa visits 49ers, Raiders today

Getty Images

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa is making his Bay Area tour.

Bosa arrived Wednesday and met with the 49ers last night and into this morning, NBCSportsBayArea.com reports. Bosa then made the drive from Santa Clara to Oakland, where he was meeting with the Raiders on Thursday afternoon.

Reporters tweeted pictures of Bosa chatting with Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock.

Bosa played only three games last season before a core muscle injury required surgery in September. He left Ohio State to begin preparing for the draft.

In three seasons, he made 77 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks.