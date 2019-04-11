Odell Beckham Jr tweets he’s seen schedule, hints at Week One meeting with Jets

Getty Images

It may not take long for Odell Beckham Jr. to make a return trip to play football in the New York area.

Beckham posted on his twitter account Wednesday night that he’s apparently seen the Cleveland Browns schedule for the 2019 regular season. The regular season schedule has yet to be released though preseason schedules were announced earlier this week. Beckham said “it’s funny how God and the universe works…. week 1 surprise.”

Just seen the schedule, it’s funny how God and the universe works…. week 1 surprise 😈😈😈 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 11, 2019

In a reply to New York Jets safety Jamal Adams on instagram, Beckham told Adams “See you week one.”

It’s definitely possible the Browns and Jets could meet in Week One. The Browns will be traveling to face the Jets at some point this season. The opponents and home/road locations of the 2019 scheduled were already known as soon as last season ended. However, if Beckham has seen the schedule it’s fair to assume others have as well and, to this point, no other reports about regular season matchups have yet leaked out.

The Browns and Jets were the first ever matchup on Monday Night Football, which will enter its 50th season this fall. Like the league’s decision to open on Thursday night with the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears instead of the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots for its 100th season, the league could be looking to give a nod to Monday Night Football history as well with a Browns-Jets matchup if it is indeed an opening week meeting.

The full schedule is usually released in mid-April and should be forthcoming in the next few weeks. At that point, we’ll know for sure if Beckham’s social media musings were correct about the Browns-Jets opener.