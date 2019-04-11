Patrick Peterson: Cornerback, return man, recruiter

Getty Images

Patrick Peterson is one of the best cornerbacks in the league, and is willing to return punts as well.

He also offered to play General Manager when it was time to add some help in the secondary.

Peterson told Kyle Odegard of the team’s official website that as soon as the Falcons released cornerback Robert Alford, he was immediately on the phone with Cards G.M. Steve Keim.

“Once I saw that he was available,” Peterson said, “Steve was on speed dial.”

Peterson’s known about Alford for years, since the then-Southeastern Louisiana cornerback reached out via Instagram direct messages (we’ll see if Peterson airs him out like Antonio Brown did JuJu Smith-Schuster). As Alford entered the league, they stayed in touch.

“In the NFC, we kind of play the same guys,” Peterson said. “He was always asking me, ‘What do you think about this receiver? What notes do you have on this guy? What was your game plan against this guy?’ So I started giving him tips on how to become a better film watcher, how to dissect your opponent. He’s definitely been taking that to heart and it’s been showing.”

Peterson has a vested interest now, hoping Alford can help stabilize the other side of the field, and teams don’t throw away from him without fear.

And he also needs a finder’s fee.