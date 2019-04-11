Ramon Foster, Maurkice Pouncey urge ex-Steelers to stop it on social media

Getty Images

Multiple former Steelers have taken to social media this offseason to express complaints about the team, and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Now two current Steelers are asking for it to stop.

Steelers starting offensive linemen Ramon Foster and Maurkice Pouncey are offering to talk to any former players who want to address a concern — as long as the players come to them privately, rather than air dirty laundry publicly.

“Moving forward, any former player or affiliate of the Steelers who has an issue with anyone still in the locker room, please contact me or Maurkice Pouncey or anyone else you feel you can talk to,” Foster wrote on Twitter. “Whoever you have an issue with, we will get you their number so you can address them. I PROMISE. These media takes might give y’all good traffic on your social media outlets but the guys still in that locker room, who y’all still know personally have to answer for those comments. Call them what you want, but call them personally and tell THEM. Defend who you want to defend but you don’t have to mention the team at all. Whether you have a ring or played for one year. ENOUGH. CHILL. Most players at one point in their life want to take their kids back to the place where they once played, don’t burn too many bridges. It’s a long history or brotherhood more than anything. BUSINESS is one thing but let’s keep it at a minimum for the guys who have to answer for those comments moving forward.”

It’s easy to understand why Foster feels that way, but also easy to predict that it won’t happen. Sometimes people want to air their issues publicly, and a plea from Foster is unlikely to change anyone’s mind.