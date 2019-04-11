Rams bring two Clemson linemen in for visits

Getty Images

The Rams obviously still want to bolster their defensive line, so they’re going straight to the source for potential fixes today.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Rams are hosting Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence today.

Picking 31st, the Rams might not be in position to get either one of them, but they would be solid additions to any line.

Ferrell had 11.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in 15 starts for the national champions, and would offer a complement to Dante Fowler, who they re-signed to a one-year deal.

Lawrence is a 342-pound space-eater, who would provide an immediate replacement for still-unsigned free agent Ndamukong Suh.

He was suspended the final two games of Clemson’s season for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, which he says he didn’t knowingly consume.