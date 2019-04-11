Ravens extend Marshal Yanda

Getty Images

Marshal Yanda has been in Baltimore for a dozen seasons, and he’ll remain there.

Yanda and the Ravens agreed to a one-year contract extension today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Yanda had been heading into the final year of his contract but is now signed through 2020.

There had been some talk this offseason that the 34-year-old Yanda was thinking of retiring, but neither he nor anyone associated with the Ravens gave any indication that that was the case.

A third-round pick of the Ravens in 2007, Yanda has been to seven Pro Bowls and was twice a first-team All-Pro.