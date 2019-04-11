Report: Broncos not interested in trading for Josh Rosen

Getty Images

If the Cardinals decide to trade quarterback Josh Rosen, we can apparently cross the Broncos off the list of potential destinations.

NFL Network reported today that the Broncos are not interested in trading for Rosen. Broncos General Manager John Elway passed on Rosen in last year’s draft and apparently hasn’t changed his view that Rosen is not the man to be the Broncos’ quarterback of the future.

Instead, Elway is going with Joe Flacco this year, and the possibility of drafting a quarterback either with the 10th overall pick in two weeks, or drafting a quarterback in 2020.

We still don’t know if the Cardinals even want to trade Rosen, but if they use the first overall pick on Kyler Murray, they’d likely be looking to unload Rosen — if they can get a decent trade offer for him. So far, it’s been hard to identify any team looking to offer much of value for the player the Cardinals took 10th overall last year.