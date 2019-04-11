Sean Payton happy to keep Saints quarterback room intact

Getty Images

With the re-signing of Teddy Bridgewater last month, the New Orleans Saints managed to keep their collection of quarterbacks intact headed into the 2018 season.

In an interview with flagship station WWL on Thursday evening, Saints head coach Sean Payton stressed his excitement at being able to keep the group together.

“It’s such an important position,” Payton said. “We felt last year we had one of the better rooms in the league that way and not only just the make up of the room but the talent of the room because Taysom Hill is still in that room. He’s someone that’s developing and we feel like he’s going to be someone that competes to play in this league. So Teddy brings a lot to the team and I think it’s been a real good fit.”

The Saints acquired Bridgewater in a trade with the New York Jets during the preseason last August. He appeared in five games and made one start in Week 17 to give Drew Brees a week to rest before the playoffs began. Bridgewater completed 14 of 22 passes for 118 yards with a touchdown and an interception against the Carolina Panthers.

Meanwhile, Hill appeared in all 16 games as a mostly gadget player that could line up anywhere from quarterback to running back to wide receiver.

Bridgewater re-signed with the Saints last month on a one-year deal worth a fully-guaranteed $7.25 million.

“We feel like we’ve got really good depth there and guys that work well together and it’s hard position to find,” Payton said.