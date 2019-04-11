Sean Payton on Dallas rumors: I’ve got fleur-de-lis tattoos

Getty Images

The rumors about Sean Payton eventually ending up in Dallas continue.

It’s easy to connect the dots.

Jason Garrett is in the final year of his contract with the Cowboys, who won’t extend him before the season. Payton is a former Cowboys assistant coach who has a good relationship with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and Saints quarterback Drew Brees is nearing the end of his career, which could mean a rebuild in New Orleans.

Payton addressed the rumors Thursday on WWL Radio.

“It seems like these rumors come up every odd-number year, doesn’t it?” Payton said on WWL. “The plan is to remain in New Orleans. Hey, I’ve got fleur-de-lis tattoos that can’t be erased.”

Payton, 55, has gone 118-74 in his 12 years with the Saints since leaving the Cowboys. The Saints won the Super Bowl to end the 2009 season.