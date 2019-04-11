Shoulder healed, Jerry Tillery makes the rounds before the draft

Getty Images

Notre Dame defensive tackle Jerry Tillery had shoulder surgery last month, and he’s now healed and ready for the draft.

Per a league source, Tillery’s recent return to Indianapolis for a medical recheck went well. He had played eight games last year with a torn labrum.

His pre-draft visits include the Saints, Bucs, Eagles, Colts, Chiefs, Broncos, Titans, and Chargers.

Tillery landed at No. 4 on Simms’ ranking of incoming defensive tackles, a group that features plenty of guys adept at the Simms-invented stat known as “F–kup The Play.”

Last year, Tillery had a team-high eight sacks, three forced fumbles, 30 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and five quarterback hurries.