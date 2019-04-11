Ty Montgomery visiting Dolphins in addition to Jets

Getty Images

Free agent running back Ty Montgomery also has Miami on his itinerary as well as the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. He will visit with the Dolphins on Friday.

Montgomery is at the Jets’ facility today.

The Dolphins need veteran depth with in their backfield to go with Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage and Kenneth Farrow.

Montgomery, 26, played six games with the Ravens after being traded from Green Bay on Oct. 30. He had 25 touches for 148 yards in Baltimore.

Montgomery played receiver in his first season in Green Bay after it made him a third-round pick in 2015. He appeared in 30 games with 11 starts in the next 2 1/2 seasons with the Packers as a running back.

He had 177 rushes for 849 yards and seven touchdowns in his career with Green Bay, while catching 97 passes for 827 yards and three scores. He also returned 35 kickoffs for a 22.7 yards average, though no one in Green Bay soon will forget the fumble Montgomery lost against the Rams last season.