Tyeler Davison visiting 49ers on Friday

Defensive tackle Tyeler Davison will visit the 49ers on Friday, Herbie Teope of NFL Media reports. Davison visited the Falcons earlier this week.

He spent the past four years with the Saints after they made him a fifth-round pick in 2015. The Saints signed Malcom Brown and Mario Edwards this offseason.

Davison, 26, started 48 of the 61 games he played for the Saints. He had 95 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Although the 49ers have interior pass rushers, Davison would play the nose.