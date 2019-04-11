Vikings waive Jalen Myrick

Getty Images

The Vikings added a handful of defensive backs who were cut loose when the AAF shut its doors last week and the new arrivals may have helped push another player from the secondary off the roster.

The team announced on Thursday that they have waived cornerback Jalen Myrick.

Myrick was a 2017 seventh-round pick of the Jaguars and signed to the Vikings’ practice squad after being cut when Jacksonville dropped to 53 players last September. He bounced on and off the practice squad several times over the course of the regular season without seeing any regular season action.

Myrick did play in five games for the Jaguars as a rookie. He blocked an extra point try that the Jaguars returned for two points in a December game against the 49ers.