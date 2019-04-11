Washington signs former AAF LB DeMarquis Gates

Getty Images

Linebacker DeMarquis Gates lost a job when the Alliance of American Football went out of business, but he landed another one on Thursday.

Washington announced that they have signed Gates to their 90-man roster.

Gates was with the Memphis Express for the AAF’s eight-game season. He had 72 tackles and a sack while playing for head coach Mike Singletary’s club.

Gates was undrafted out of Ole Miss last year after playing 45 games for the school. Gates had 282 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and six sacks before leaving the school. He signed with the Browns in May and was waived in June when Cleveland signed kicker Ross Martin.