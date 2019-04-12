A.J. Brown works out for Texans

Getty Images

The Texans took a look at one of the top wide receivers in this year’s draft class on Friday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Texans held a private workout for former Ole Miss wideout A.J. Brown.

Brown declared himself the best receiver in this year’s class and he’s drawn plenty of attention around the league recently. He’s spent time with many teams, including the Patriots, Bills, Giants and Washington, and is considered to have a very strong chance of being selected in the first round.

The Texans select 23rd in that round and have a receiver group fronted by DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller, Keke Coutee and Vyncint Smith.