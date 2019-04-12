AAF safety Ed Reynolds has a workout with the Falcons

Getty Images

The unexpectedly robust pipeline from the AAF to the NFL continues to flow.

Safety Ed Reynolds will work out with the Falcons today, per a league source. This is just the first stop; other teams have interest in Reynolds.

A fifth-round draft pick of the Eagles in 2014, Reynolds has spent time with Philly and Cleveland. He last played in the NFL in 2016, and he has made the most of the second chance he secured with the Atlanta Legends of the now-defunct AAF.

The resurrection of Reynolds’ career underscores the value of a spring football league to the NFL. But the NFL apparently doesn’t deem it to be valuable enough, or the NFL would have its own. After all, each team ultimately has only 53 regular-season roster spots, and for every Ed Reynolds who potentially parlays a spot in a developmental league into an NFL job, there will be a guy with an NFL job who lost it to Reynolds.