Aaron Donald makes huge donation to Pitt football

Getty Images

Aaron Donald has plenty of money to share.

And he has chosen to share a portion of it with his alma mater.

The Rams defensive tackle has made what the University of Pittsburgh describes only as “a seven-figure financial commitment” to the Pitt Football Championship Fund.

The school said in a release that Donald was the youngest $1 million (or more) donor in the school’s history, and that the ground floor of their practice facility will be named the “Aaron Donald Football Performance Center.”

The 27-year-old defensive tackle signed a six-year extension with the Rams last year, which will pay him $135 million (with $87 million guaranteed.

“It was a dream come true to play for the University of Pittsburgh,” Donald said in a release. “My experience as a Panther is something that influences my life every day and I want to pay that forward. I believe in what coach [Pat] Narduzzi is building at Pitt and this was an opportunity for me to make a difference for our current and future players. Pitt will always be my school and I’m honored to be able to support the Blue and Gold.”

Donald still trains at the school’s facility in the offseason, and now it’s essentially his weight room, since it has his name on it.