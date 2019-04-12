Adam Thielen agrees to four-year extension

Getty Images

Vikings receiver Adam Thielen has agreed to a four-year extension, Thielen’s agent, Blake Baratz, posted on social media Friday. The deal is worth $64 million with a max of $74 million.

Thielen was entering the third season of a four-year, $19.246 million base deal, and Baratz said in February he was confident of getting an extension worked out with the Vikings for Thielen.

Thielen, 28, has 293 receptions for 3,897 yards and 19 touchdowns. He topped the 1,000-yard mark each of the past two seasons and earned Pro Bowl honors both years.

Thielen caught 113 passes for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns last season in playing all 16 games.