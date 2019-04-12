Arthur Blank: Falcons still looking to address trenches

Getty Images

Even with the return of Adrian Clayborn to Atlanta in free agency, Falcons owner Arthur Blank believes his team still needs more help along the offensive and defensive lines.

“I think the needs in the draft are exactly the same as going into free agency: I think we’ve got to get younger on the offensive line,” Blank said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. “We made some improvements, in that regard, in free agency, but we’re looking at that in the draft.

“I think the defensive line continues to be a need for us. And we’ll look at other particular positions both on defense and, selectively, on offense as well.”

Atlanta added offensive linemen James Carpenter, Jamon Brown and Adam Gettis in free agency and re-signed Ty Sambrailo as well. On the defensive line, the Falcons brought in former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Tyeler Davison and former Atlanta draft pick Ra’Shede Hageman for visits as well. Grady Jarrett remains tethered to the team as well via the franchise tag and Blank has pledged that Jarrett will be a Falcon for life.

However, Blank still sees room for more help along the line of scrimmage as the draft approaches.

“The beauty of this year’s draft is that we have nine picks,” Blank said. “We’re excited about that. We’re able to do a lot of the things we need to do to improve the roster.”